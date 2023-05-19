All Sections
Any mediation between Ukraine and Russia must comply with two principles – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

European PravdaFriday, 19 May 2023, 22:52

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that mediation to end the full-scale war between Ukraine and Russia is acceptable only if it meets two "fundamental principles".

Source: Kuleba said this at a press conference in Lisbon after talks with his Portuguese counterpart João Gomes Cravinho, reports the correspondent of European Pravda

Quote: "We welcome any mediation if it meets two fundamental principles," the Head of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry emphasised. 

The first principle, according to Kuleba, is that mediation should lead to the full restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine. "No peace plan, no peace initiative, no mediation should provide for the legal or factual loss of Ukrainian territory," he said.

Another principle on what mediation between Ukraine and Russia is possible is that the conflict must not be frozen, the Foreign Minister says, because otherwise "there will be an even larger Russian invasion," as the events from 2014 to 2022 proved.

"There was the mediation of Germany and France then, the Normandy format. We did a lot of diplomatic work. The conflict was not frozen. I would say it was rather chilled, but it brought us a much, much worse war," Kuleba explained.

In recent weeks, a number of countries have offered mediation in resolving the full-scale war between Ukraine and Russia. In particular, those countries are China, Brazil and South Africa, whose representatives have been or are planning to go to Kyiv and Moscow.

At the same time, according to top EU diplomat Josep Borrell, Beijing has already lost the opportunity to mediate in the war unleashed by Russia.

