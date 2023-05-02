There are problems with Russian mobile communications in Kherson Oblast

There are problems with communication provided by Russian operators in the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 2 May

Quote: "There are significant problems with the mobile communication of Russian operators in Hornostaivka, Kherson Oblast, in contrast to the stable connection of Ukrainian national mobile operators."

Details: As the General Staff states, the local command of the Russian occupying forces explains this fact by the results caused by damage inflicted by Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

