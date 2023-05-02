Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Melitopol on early 2 May

Residents of the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast heard an explosion on the morning of 2 May.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the legally elected mayor of the currently occupied town of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote: "The morning in the temporarily occupied Melitopol has begun with ‘cotton’ [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means ‘cotton’, and this has since become a meme – ed.]. The residents of the city’s northern districts heard a single explosion at 06:45. Immediately afterwards, the usual set of vehicles for the occupiers in Melitopol, i.e., police and ambulances, rushed through the streets.

Separated ‘cotton’ usually tends to overtake collaborators [cases of collaborators being blown up - ed.], so we expect good news."

