All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Intelligence points to Russian logistics problems

European PravdaTuesday, 2 May 2023, 09:10

While the Russian political leadership demands success on the battlefield, Russian logistics specialists are unable to achieve their goals.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update on 2 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Russian military-related social networks reported on 27 April 2023 that Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister, had been dismissed. Mizintsev was responsible for military logistics and had been in post for only eight months, UK Intelligence noted.

Advertisement:

Mizintsev's release was not immediately confirmed, but speculation about his future underscores that logistical issues are at the heart of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

The UK intelligence community said Russia does not have enough ammunition to succeed in an offensive.

The lack of ammunition, in turn, leads to internal disagreements, especially between the Russian Defence Ministry and the Wagner PMC group.

Quote: "Russia continues to give the highest priority to mobilising its defence industry, but it is still failing to meet war time demands. While Russia’s political leaders persist in demanding success on the battlefield, Russia’s logistics professionals are stuck in the middle," UK Intelligence said.

Background: A previous intelligence report by the UK MoD stated that the defences that Russia has built underscored its deep concern that Ukraine could make a major breakthrough but also have partly served to promote the narrative of a "threat" allegedly coming from Ukraine and NATO.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: