All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Register of missing persons has been launched in Ukraine

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 2 May 2023, 10:17
Register of missing persons has been launched in Ukraine
ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO BY UKRINFORM

Since 2 May, the Unified Register of Missing Persons has been operating in Ukraine, where data about the missing is entered.

Source: Press service of the Ministry of Reintegration

Quote: "The register will collect and centralise data on missing persons: name of the person, place and date of birth, marital status, place of residence, the territory where the disappearance occurred, circumstances and time of the disappearance, and description of the person.

Advertisement:

The register will also include information on the presence or absence of a court decision declaring a person missing or dead, as well as other data that will facilitate the search for a person.

One month after entering the relevant information into the register, relatives will be able to receive a relevant extract that will confirm the status of the missing person."

Details: Based on the extract, people can apply to the Pension Fund to receive a survivor's pension for disabled family members.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs developed the register with the Commissioner for Missing Persons and other agencies.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: