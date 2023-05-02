Russia holds Immortal Regiment demonstration in Africa

The Russian Embassy has organised an Immortal Regiment demonstration in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). [The Immortal Regiment is an annual Russian event held on Victory Day, 9 May, organised by a non-profit of the same name with the aim of immortalising the memory of World War II veterans – ed.]

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, quoting Alina Mirzakhanova, the press attaché of the Russian diplomatic mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Quote: "On 1 May, the Embassy organised the Immortal Regiment event for the third time in the Democratic Republic of Congo. About 100 people marched through the streets of Kinshasa, including embassy staff, fellow Russians, Russian military observers, police officers from the UN Stabilisation Mission in the DRC, and Congo citizens sympathetic to Russia."

Details: A video shared by the Kremlin-aligned news outlet shows members of the Immortal Regiment marching with posters, red flags and a large unfurled Russian flag.

"Катюша" по-конголезьки. РФ знайшла, де можна провести акцію "бессмертный полк" безпечно - в Кіншасі

відео російських пропагандистів РИА "Новости" pic.twitter.com/SgvMIF2yME — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) May 2, 2023

It is noted that local musicians performed a Soviet wartime song, Katyusha, to the accompaniment of violins.

Background: Russia has decided to do without the procession of the Immortal Regiment in Russia on Victory Day.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!