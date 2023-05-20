Air-raid siren in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast: air defence system activated, explosions heard in Kyiv

An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of oblasts of Ukraine, and air defence forces were activated.

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in the capital at 00:41.

An air-raid warning had also been issued in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr oblasts.

Andrii Yermak, the Head of the President's Office, called on citizens to pay attention to the air-raid warning and not to film the work of the air defence forces.

Update at 00:55. The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported on the threat of drone attacks and the deployment of air defence forces.

Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, also reported on the work of air defence forces around the airspace of Kyiv and in the capital.

Update at 01:15. The sounds of explosions were heard in Kyiv.

Update at 01:30. A series of explosions were heard again in the capital.

Update at 01:35. "Residents of Kyiv Oblast! The danger of enemy UAVs in the oblast remains," Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported.

Update at 02:05. The air-raid warning was issued in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Update at 02:50. The air threat remained in Kyiv, as well as in Kyiv, Rivne, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Update at 03:05. The all clear was given on the territory of the whole of Ukraine.

