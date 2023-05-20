Attack on Kyiv: fragments fall and catch fire on roof of multi-storey building

The roof of a multi-storey building has caught fire as a result of the falling fragments of a downed Russian target in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv; fragments have also been seen falling in the Darnytskyi and Solomianskyi districts.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram; Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram

Quote from Popko: "Preliminary information: the falling fragments caused a fire on the roof of a multi-storey building in the Dniprovskyi district of the city [initially, it was reported that the roof of a 10-storey building in the Darnytskyi district had caught fire, but this information was later corrected – ed.]."

Details: Mayor Vitalii Klitschko has also confirmed the information about the fire on the roof of the multi-storey building.

Advertisement:

"There is a fire on the roof of a nine-storey building in one of the residential complexes in the Dniprovskyi district. All services are working at the scene. There is no information about the victims," Klitschko said.

Serhii Popko has said that the fire is being localised to an area of about 80 square metres on the roof of the high-rise building.

"There is no information about the casualties yet. The data is being clarified," Popko added.

Update at 02:20: According to preliminary information from the Kyiv City Military Administration, fragments also fell on several streets in the Darnytskyi and Solomianskyi districts of Kyiv, and information on injuries and damage is being updated.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!