All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Attacks on Sumy Oblast: more than 130 strikes within 24 hours

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 02:42
Attacks on Sumy Oblast: more than 130 strikes within 24 hours
DAMAGE IN SUMY OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO BY SUMY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Russian occupiers carried out 17 attacks on Sumy Oblast; 131 explosions were recorded during 19 May.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Shalyhyne hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] was attacked from the AGS [automatic grenade launcher] (10 explosions).

The Russians fired mortars at the Putyvl hromada (three attacks).

Advertisement:

The Russians fired mortars (three explosions) at the Khotin hromada, and a residential building was destroyed.

In the Yunakivka hromada, near the village of Sadky, three people were killed as a result of an explosive device dropped from an unmanned aerial vehicle on a car with employees of Sumyoblenerho [Sumy Oblast energy distributor company – ed.]. There were also 10 artillery attacks (explosions), as well as attacks with multiple rocket launchers (34 explosions) and mortars (6 explosions).

On the territory of the Krasnopillia hromada, the Russians fired mortars (14 explosions), multiple rocket launchers (20 explosions) and artillery (six explosions).

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Velyka Pysarivka hromada was attacked with multiple rocket launchers (20 explosions).

There was artillery shelling (six explosions) in the Bilopillia hromada.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: