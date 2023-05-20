US to strengthen deterrence of Russia in Black Sea Region

The US will continue to encourage its allies to strengthen the deterrence of Russia in the Black Sea Region, as stipulated in the US National Defence Strategy.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Mara Karlin, Assistant Secretary of Defence for Strategy, Plans and Capabilities

Quote: "We continue to encourage deeper cooperation among Black Sea allies and partners to deter and defend against Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine and the broader Black Sea region."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Carlin, US engagement with allies includes expanding information sharing for the purpose of a common assessment of the situation in the maritime domain and beyond, which is the basis of the US National Defence Strategy.

She emphasised that the United States will continue to cooperate with NATO partners on modernisation in the military sphere in order to counter the Russian military threat in the Black Sea Region, in particular by strengthening positions and conducting training.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!