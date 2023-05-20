All Sections
Air defence downs all Shahed drones over Kyiv: debris damages 2 buildings and cars

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 05:28
DEBRIS OF DOWNED SHAHED DRONE. ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO, SOURCE: OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

All of the Russian Shahed drones that attacked Kyiv on the night of 19-20 May were destroyed by the air defence forces. As a result of falling debris from downed drones, two residential buildings, service station premises and cars have been damaged; there were no casualties, according to preliminary reports.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Tonight the aggressor once again carried out a massive drone attack. According to preliminary information, Shahed barrage ammunition was used.

All detected air targets were destroyed by the assets and personnel of our air defence. No strikes on Kyiv were allowed."

Details: Popko also provided some information about the consequences of debris falling on the territory of Kyiv:

  • a residential building caught fire in Dniprovskyi district; the fire was extinguished, and there were no casualties;
  • service station buildings and parked cars have been damaged in the Darnytskyi district;
  • the windows of a residential building have been damaged in the Pecherskyi district;
  • the road surface and cars have been damaged in the Solomianskyi district.

According to Popko, no information on casualties has been received yet.

Background: Earlier, the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the roof of a high-rise building caught fire due to falling debris from a downed Russian target in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv; falling debris was also observed in the Darnytskyi and Solomianskyi districts.

