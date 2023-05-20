All Sections
Wife of Azov Commander Redis told how regiment's commanders live in Türkiye

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 20 May 2023, 14:17
Wife of Azov Commander Redis told how regiment's commanders live in Türkiye
COMMANDERS OF AZOV, DECEASED EX-INTERIOR MINISTER DENYS MONASTYRSKYI, HEAD OF DEFENCE INTELLIGENCE KYRYLO BUDANOV IN TÜRKIYE AT THE END OF 2022, PHOTO OF THE MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS

Kateryna Prokopenko, founder of the Association of Azovstal Defenders’ Families and the wife of fighter Denys Redis Prokopenko, said that the Azov commanders in Türkiye live in a closed facility but have access to information.

Source: Prokopenko in an interview with Ukrinform 

Quote from Prokopenko: "They are in a safe place, so, fortunately, the earthquakes did not affect them.

I now live in a situation where prisoners' wives can write to me, even threaten me, saying, ‘your husband is at the resort’. That's not true. They are in a closed security facility. Even we don't know where exactly. They are not at the resort or by the sea.

They have a certain regime, regulated calls and a schedule. They are not being tortured, as in Russia, but they are not completely free.

We all understand that if they had remained in captivity longer in those conditions, then inevitable processes would have occurred with their condition."

Details: Prokopenko stated that the fighters have access to information and that they are aware of everything that is happening in Ukraine.

At the same time, she said that the leaders of the Azov regiment refuse to be visited by their relatives, calling it "male military solidarity"; they want to be morally on par with their rank and file.

Background:

  • On 21 September, as part of an exchange with the Russian occupiers, 215 Ukrainian defenders were released
  • Those released are border guards, police officers, marines, national guardsmen, members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces, customs officers, and civilians. In particular, Denys Redis Prokopenko, Serhii Volyna Volynskyi, Sviatoslav Palamar, Denys Shlega, and Oleh Khomenko, commanders from Azovstal, were released. In addition, among the released were Azov fighters Mykola Frost Kushch and Konstiantyn Foks Nikitenko, whom the Russians wanted to execute.
  • Five Azov commanders are in Türkiye under President Erdoğan's personal guarantees of protection and security.
  • Viktor Medvedchuk and 55 Russian invaders were passed on to Russia.

