Russia's losses on Tavriia front in one day amount to almost four companies

Olena RoshchinaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 16:38

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have killed and wounded almost four companies of Russian servicemen on the Tavriia front (Ukraine's south).

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Grouping of Forces, on Telegram

Quote: "We continue to destroy the enemy. Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces of the Tavriia front carried out 988 fire missions during the day.

The enemy lost almost four companies of soldiers, killed and wounded. 31 units of the enemy weapons and military equipment were destroyed and damaged – in particular, 7 tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 Orlan-30 unmanned aerial vehicle, a Zala unmanned aerial vehicle, an Eleron unmanned aerial vehicle, 2 Msta-B 2A65 howitzers, and an S-300 air defence system. Also, 2 enemy ammunition storage points were destroyed."

