Pope to send cardinal to Ukraine on "peacekeeping mission"

Pope Francis has instructed Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the president of the Episcopal Conference of Italy, to go to Ukraine on a "peacekeeping mission". It is not yet known when the cardinal will go to Ukraine.

Source: press service of the Vatican

Quote: "Pope Francis has instructed Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Episcopal Conference of Italy, to lead a mission, in consultation with the Secretariat of State, to help reduce tensions in the conflict in Ukraine."

Details: The information was confirmed by Father Matteo Bruni, the director of the Press Office of the Holy See.

According to him, the cardinal's visit "could open the way to peace".

Bruni has also added that the timeframe of this mission and its modalities are currently being studied.

