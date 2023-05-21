Zelenskyy meets Indonesia's president in Japan

PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with his Indonesian colleague Joko Widodo during a working visit to Japan where both participated in the G7 summit.

Details: Zelenskyy informed Widodo about the course of the war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian president drew his attention to the shelling of the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

He called on the President of Indonesia to support Ukraine's efforts to bring back illegally deported children.

Reportedly, Widodo welcomed the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula.

Apart from that, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Indonesia for its willingness to support efforts aimed at Ukraine's recovery and thanked Widodo for the invitation to participate in the G20 summit in November 2022, at which the Ukrainian peace formula was presented to the world.

