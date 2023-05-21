Fighting for Bakhmut continues – General Staff

STOCK PHOTO FROM GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The Ukrainian General Staff has reported that Russian forces keep conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut front, and the fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 21 May

Quote: "The enemy keeps concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka fronts.

In total, 53 combat encounters occurred on these fronts in a day; the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka remain at the epicentre of hostilities."

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched 7 missile and 70 air strikes, and carried out 48 attacks using multiple launcher rocket systems on positions of Ukrainian forces and the settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, occupiers are trying to improve their tactical positions. Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Masyutivka during the day. They launched airstrikes and deployed mortars and artillery to attack near the settlements in Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts.

On the Lyman front, the Russians did not carry out any offensive operations over the course of the past 24 hours. Occupiers launched airstrikes in the area of the settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces are continuing to carry out offensive operations. Heavy fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues.

Over the course of today, the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to advance on Bila Hora.

Occupiers launched missile strikes near Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, and airstrikes near Sloviansk, Druzhkivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka, and Toretsk. The settlements in Donetsk Oblast were affected by the attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians carried out offensive operations in the areas of Novokalynove and Sieverne but had no success.

Invaders launched an airstrike near Avdiivka, and deployed artillery to attack the settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces units repelled numerous Russian assaults near Marinka.

Occupiers launched airstrikes in the area of Krasnohorivka and Marinka. At the same time, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Marinka, and Peremoha in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

Over the course of today, Russian forces undertook unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Novomykhailivka on the Shakhtarsk front; they also conducted airstrikes on Vuhledar, and Prechystivka. Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Novoukrainka, Vuhledar and Prechystivka came under Russian fire.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, but they attacked more than 40 settlements.

Ukrainian aircraft carried out 10 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated. Ukraine’s air defences downed four strike and seven reconnaissance UAVs of different types.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck four areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, an ammunition storage point, four artillery units in firing position, an air defence system, and one more important Russian target.

