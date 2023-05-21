Ukrainian forces hit occupiers' HQ in Berdyansk

On the morning of 21 May, a series of explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk; the Strategic Communications Department of Ukraine's Armed Forces (StratCom) reported that the headquarters of the occupiers had been hit.

Source: StratCom; local Telegram channel Berdiansk Siohodni (Berdiansk Today – ed.).

Details: According to the Center for Strategic Communications, the defence forces hit the headquarters of one of the occupiers' units in Berdiansk due to a night time strike.

The losses among the Russians are being specified.

Local Telegram channels write that "at 4:00, the city woke up to a series of explosions," fire and thick smoke were observed in the airfield area.

It is noted that the city is partially still without electricity.

Meanwhile, the occupation administration claims that the city was allegedly hit with Storm Shadow missiles and that Russian air defence allegedly shot down six missiles, and the seventh fell "on the outskirts of the city."

