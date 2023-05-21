All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Special Operations Forces post video of them hunting down Russian occupiers in Marinka

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 May 2023, 15:55
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces post video of them hunting down Russian occupiers in Marinka
SNIPER. STOCK PHOTO BY THE SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES

Special Operations Forces (SSO) have posted a video of Russian invaders being killed with UAVs in the city of Marinka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: SSO

Quote: "Completely destroyed, but deadly for the invaders. This is Marinka, Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

There, the operators of the SSO of the Ukrainian Forces are carrying out a real hunt for the enemy. They [the Russians – ed.] try to hide in the ruins that were once the homes of local residents."

Details: SSO fighters emphasise that they are constantly watching the movement of Russians, and having found them, they strike with drones.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
Donetsk region
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
89 children still remain in frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: