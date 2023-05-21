Ukraine's Special Operations Forces post video of them hunting down Russian occupiers in Marinka

Special Operations Forces (SSO) have posted a video of Russian invaders being killed with UAVs in the city of Marinka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: SSO

Quote: "Completely destroyed, but deadly for the invaders. This is Marinka, Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

There, the operators of the SSO of the Ukrainian Forces are carrying out a real hunt for the enemy. They [the Russians – ed.] try to hide in the ruins that were once the homes of local residents."

Details: SSO fighters emphasise that they are constantly watching the movement of Russians, and having found them, they strike with drones.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!