Ukraine's Special Operations Forces post video of them hunting down Russian occupiers in Marinka

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 May 2023, 15:55
SNIPER. STOCK PHOTO BY THE SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES

Special Operations Forces (SSO) have posted a video of Russian invaders being killed with UAVs in the city of Marinka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: SSO

Quote: "Completely destroyed, but deadly for the invaders. This is Marinka, Donetsk Oblast.

There, the operators of the SSO of the Ukrainian Forces are carrying out a real hunt for the enemy. They [the Russians – ed.] try to hide in the ruins that were once the homes of local residents."

Details: SSO fighters emphasise that they are constantly watching the movement of Russians, and having found them, they strike with drones.

Subjects: Donetsk region
Donetsk region
