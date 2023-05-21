Russian occupation forces restrict mobile service access for residents of Kherson Oblast – General Staff

Russian forces are restricting civilians’ access to mobile service on the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

Quote: "Russian occupiers are restricting civilians’ access to mobile service in settlements in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

The occupiers are dismantling substations and relay towers. They are also restricting local residents’ attempts to travel to locations with stable mobile service."

