All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian occupation forces restrict mobile service access for residents of Kherson Oblast – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 May 2023, 18:59
Russian occupation forces restrict mobile service access for residents of Kherson Oblast – General Staff
stock photo by PIXABAY

Russian forces are restricting civilians’ access to mobile service on the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Russian occupiers are restricting civilians’ access to mobile service in settlements in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

The occupiers are dismantling substations and relay towers. They are also restricting local residents’ attempts to travel to locations with stable mobile service."

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: