Russian forces strike 7 hromadas in Sumy Oblast, damaging houses

Houses were damaged in Sumy Oblast on Sunday 21 May as Russian troops carried out 11 attacks on 7 hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "In the course of the day, the Russians carried out 11 attacks. 32 strikes were recorded. Bilopillia, Miropil, Krasnopil, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Shalyhine and Hlukhiv hromadas were shelled."

Advertisement:

Details: Mortar attacks were recorded in Krasnopil hromada (2 strikes).

In Seredyna-Buda hromada, the Russians struck with artillery (8 strikes). The shelling damaged two houses.

Esman hromada was attacked with mortars (6 strikes).

Mortar attacks were recorded in Shalyhine hromada (4 strikes).

In Bilopillia hromada, the Russians inflicted 2 strikes from mortars.

In Miropil hromada, artillery shelling was recorded (7 strikes). The attacks damaged a house.

The Russians attacked Hlukhiv hromada with mortars (3 strikes).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!