Local resident injured in explosion in Kharkiv Oblast

A 61-year-old man was injured when an unknown explosive device blew up in the village of Kamianka, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "On 21 May, another explosion of an unknown explosive object occurred in the village of Kamianka in the Izium hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The incident happened on the territory of a private household.

Advertisement:

As a result of the explosion, a 61-year-old man has lost his right foot. The victim is currently being treated at a medical institution in the city of Izium."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!