Local resident injured in explosion in Kharkiv Oblast
Sunday, 21 May 2023, 23:54
A 61-year-old man was injured when an unknown explosive device blew up in the village of Kamianka, Kharkiv Oblast.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Quote: "On 21 May, another explosion of an unknown explosive object occurred in the village of Kamianka in the Izium hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].
The incident happened on the territory of a private household.
As a result of the explosion, a 61-year-old man has lost his right foot. The victim is currently being treated at a medical institution in the city of Izium."
