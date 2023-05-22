All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Power outage in occupied Simferopol

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 22 May 2023, 01:33
Power outage in occupied Simferopol
PHOTO FROM THE TELEGRAM EMERGENCY/CRIMEA

In the evening of 21 May, some residents of the city of Simferopol in occupied Crimea were left without electricity; the occupiers say that the cause of the blackout was "the line failure".

Source: Krymenergoinform on Telegram; ChP/Crimea on Telegram

Quote: "On 21 May at 22:49, as a result of a technological failure on the 110 kV line, consumers in Simferopol were partially cut off. The switched off load amounted to 42 MW. Employees of the State Unitary Enterprise Krymenergo [an electricity distributor on the peninsula – ed.] are restoring power supply to the city."

 

Details: Later, Krymenergo said that power engineers were returning electricity to the houses in Simferopol.

Advertisement:

"Power engineers have supplied power to most consumers – the eastern part of Simferopol and the villages of Trudove, Bile and Zhyvopysne. The works will be completed as soon as possible," they said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: