Power outage in occupied Simferopol

In the evening of 21 May, some residents of the city of Simferopol in occupied Crimea were left without electricity; the occupiers say that the cause of the blackout was "the line failure".

Source: Krymenergoinform on Telegram; ChP/Crimea on Telegram

Quote: "On 21 May at 22:49, as a result of a technological failure on the 110 kV line, consumers in Simferopol were partially cut off. The switched off load amounted to 42 MW. Employees of the State Unitary Enterprise Krymenergo [an electricity distributor on the peninsula – ed.] are restoring power supply to the city."

Details: Later, Krymenergo said that power engineers were returning electricity to the houses in Simferopol.

"Power engineers have supplied power to most consumers – the eastern part of Simferopol and the villages of Trudove, Bile and Zhyvopysne. The works will be completed as soon as possible," they said.

