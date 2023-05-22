All Sections
Russia claims quadcopter attacked administrative building in Belgorod Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 22 May 2023, 02:15
Russia claims quadcopter attacked administrative building in Belgorod Oblast
FIRE IN BELGOROD OBLAST, RUSSIA. PHOTO: BAZA TELEGRAM CHANNEL

The governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said late on 21 May that a quadcopter had dropped explosives on an administrative building in the village of Golovchino.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram 

Quote: "An incident occurred in the Grayvoron urban district. A few minutes ago [the governor posted the message at 23:21 – ed.] an explosive device was dropped from a quadcopter on the premises of the village administration in Golovchino. The building’s roof caught fire."

Details: According to Gladkov, early reports indicate there were no casualties.

