On the night of 21–22 May, explosions rocked the city of Zaporizhzhia during an air-raid warning.

Source: Suspilne on Telegram

Details: At 03:34, Suspilne reported explosions in Zaporizhzhia.

A series of explosions also occurred in Dnipro.

Currently, air-raid warnings have been issued in most Ukrainian oblasts.

