2 explosions rocked Russian-occupied Mariupol overnight

At least two explosions rocked the city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, which is temporarily occupied by Russian forces, on the night of 21–22 May.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, Advisor to Mariupol Mayor, on Telegram

Quote: "At least two explosions rocked Mariupol overnight."

Details: Mariupol.Sprotyv (Mariupol Resistance) Telegram channel also reported that two explosions rocked Mariupol around 03:28.

