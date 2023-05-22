Navy sailor adjusts phosphorus strikes on Mykolaiv Oblast: Ukraine's Security Service detains traitor

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a sailor in Mykolaiv Oblast who was leaking information to Russians about the effects of strikes with phosphorus munitions, MLRS and drones.

Source: Press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General; press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: According to the investigation, the man travelled around the contact line territories of the oblast and covertly recorded the locations of Ukrainian defenders' personnel and equipment. He also tried to identify storage points with weapons and ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including foreign-made ones.

In addition, the man passed on information to the invaders about the consequences of their air attacks using phosphorus munitions, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and Iranian-made Shahed drones.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has reported that the traitor is a serviceman of one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a sailor.

The traitor was detained while performing a task for the Russians. He was transmitting intelligence information to the Russian secret service via a messenger. During the search, a mobile phone was found on him, which he used to communicate with the occupiers.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the Russians used the obtained intelligence to prepare new and repeated attacks on the oblast, primarily on Ochakiv.

The man was served with a notice of suspicion of high treason (Art. 111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The measure of restraint is custody. The offender faces life imprisonment.

