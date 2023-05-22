All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Navy sailor adjusts phosphorus strikes on Mykolaiv Oblast: Ukraine's Security Service detains traitor

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 22 May 2023, 11:10
Navy sailor adjusts phosphorus strikes on Mykolaiv Oblast: Ukraine's Security Service detains traitor

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a sailor in Mykolaiv Oblast who was leaking information to Russians about the effects of strikes with phosphorus munitions, MLRS and drones.

Source: Press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General; press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: According to the investigation, the man travelled around the contact line territories of the oblast and covertly recorded the locations of Ukrainian defenders' personnel and equipment. He also tried to identify storage points with weapons and ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including foreign-made ones.

Advertisement:

In addition, the man passed on information to the invaders about the consequences of their air attacks using phosphorus munitions, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and Iranian-made Shahed drones.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has reported that the traitor is a serviceman of one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a sailor.

The traitor was detained while performing a task for the Russians. He was transmitting intelligence information to the Russian secret service via a messenger. During the search, a mobile phone was found on him, which he used to communicate with the occupiers.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the Russians used the obtained intelligence to prepare new and repeated attacks on the oblast, primarily on Ochakiv.

The man was served with a notice of suspicion of high treason (Art. 111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The measure of restraint is custody. The offender faces life imprisonment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: