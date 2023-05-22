Lukashenko to visit Putin to discuss "problems in relations"

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, will meet with Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss "problems that should not exist in [their] relations".

Source: BelTA, a Belarusian state-owned news outlet, citing Lukashenko’s statement at a meeting with Dmitry Krutoi, Belarus’ Ambassador to Russia

Quote: "According to government reports, there are almost no problems [in the relations between the countries – ed.]. I have little faith in this. I see from the situation that there are still problems, some inconsistencies. Sometimes bureaucracy. Who is to blame for this? So when we meet the day after tomorrow in Moscow, Russian President Putin and I can discuss and remove those problems that should not exist in our relations at all."

Details: Lukashenko added that he does not usually meet with Putin "to look at each other, although that is also important". In his opinion, the presidents’ attitudes are important.

