Residents of occupied Mariupol burn Russian flag

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, residents of the city burned the flag of the aggressor state on the beach.

Source: Mariupol City Council

Quote: "The residents of the city burned the Russian flag on the beach. With this action, they showed that the people of Mariupol do not want to live under the rule of the occupiers. They want to return to Ukraine! Because this is our Motherland, our common home!".

Details: The origin of the video and other details are not reported.

