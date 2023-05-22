All Sections
Kazakhstan has not approved Haidai's appointment as Ukraine's ambassador

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 22 May 2023, 14:50
Kazakhstan has not approved Haidai's appointment as Ukraine's ambassador
Serhii Haidai, photo from Telegram

Kazakhstan has not agreed to the appointment of Serhii Haidai, the former head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, as ambassador to the country, preferring to see a professional diplomat in the post.

Source: Dzerkalo Tyzhnia (Mirror of the Week), with reference to sources

Details: The publication's sources say Kazakhstan has refused to grant Haidai an agrément (an agreement to accept a person as the head of a diplomatic mission – ed.).

The Kazakh side "gently but firmly" made it clear that it would like to see a professional diplomat as Ukraine’s ambassador to Kazakhstan.

Background:

In March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree releasing Serhii Haidai from his post as head of the Luhansk Oblast Administration.

Ukrainska Pravda sources reported at the time that he could become Ukraine’s ambassador to Kazakhstan.

Petro Vrublevskyi, the previous Ukrainian ambassador to Kazakhstan, is a professional diplomat. He was dismissed in October 2022 after making an outrageous statement about the need to "kill as many Russians as possible", which angered the Kazakh side.

In particular, in one interview he said: "We are trying to kill as many of them as possible. The more Russians we kill now, the fewer our children will have to kill."

