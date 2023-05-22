Ukrainian mechanised brigade destroys Russian attack helicopter with MANPADS
Members of the 24th Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo have destroyed a Russian Mi-24 helicopter in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: press service of the 24th Mechanised Brigade
Quote: "A Russian combat Mi-24 helicopter has been destroyed by the forces and assets of the King’s Brigade.
The enemy Hind was attempting to fire on the village of Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast when it was neutralised with a precise attack launched from an Igla man-portable anti-aircraft missile system by a member of the rocket and artillery division of the King Danylo 24th Mechanised Brigade."
Details: After being hit, the helicopter fell on Russian-controlled territory near the temporarily occupied settlement of Horlivka.
