Kremlin says Putin has been informed of incursion into Belgorod Oblast
Monday, 22 May 2023, 15:44
The Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, says Vladimir Putin has been informed of the breach of the Russian border in Belgorod Oblast.
Source: RIA Novosti, citing Peskov’s statement
Details: Peskov said that work is underway to stamp out "Ukrainian saboteurs" from the territory of Russia and destroy them.
He believes the "sabotage" is aimed at diverting attention from the Bakhmut front in order to minimise the political impact of the "loss" of Bakhmut.
Background:
- On 22 May, The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion claimed the liberation of the settlements of Kozinka and Gora-Podol in Belgorod Oblast. They added that they had entered Gayvoron and called on residents of Russian border regions to stay at home and "not resist".
- Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has described the events taking place in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on 22 May as the creation of a "security zone" to protect Ukrainian citizens.
