All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on events in Belgorod Oblast: This is creating a "security zone"

Iryna BalachukMonday, 22 May 2023, 15:08
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on events in Belgorod Oblast: This is creating a security zone
Andrii Yusov. Photo mediacenter.org.ua

Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has described the events taking place in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on 22 May as the creation of a "security zone" to protect Ukrainian citizens.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster, citing Yusov

Quote from Yusov: "Yes, today the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion of Freedom of Russia, which consist of citizens of the Russian Federation, launched an operation to liberate these territories of Belgorod Oblast from the so-called Putin regime and push back the enemy in order to create a certain security zone for the protection of the Ukrainian civilian population."

Advertisement:

Details: Yusov stressed that the operation was conducted exclusively by Russian citizens.

Background:

On the afternoon of 22 May, the Russian Volunteer Corps, who claim to be fighting on the side of Ukraine, and the Legion of Freedom of Russia announced the liberation of the village of Kozinka in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

They added that they had entered the Russian city of Graivoron and called on residents of the Russian border region to stay at home and "not to resist".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: