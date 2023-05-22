Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on events in Belgorod Oblast: This is creating a "security zone"

Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has described the events taking place in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on 22 May as the creation of a "security zone" to protect Ukrainian citizens.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster, citing Yusov

Quote from Yusov: "Yes, today the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion of Freedom of Russia, which consist of citizens of the Russian Federation, launched an operation to liberate these territories of Belgorod Oblast from the so-called Putin regime and push back the enemy in order to create a certain security zone for the protection of the Ukrainian civilian population."

Details: Yusov stressed that the operation was conducted exclusively by Russian citizens.

Background:

On the afternoon of 22 May, the Russian Volunteer Corps, who claim to be fighting on the side of Ukraine, and the Legion of Freedom of Russia announced the liberation of the village of Kozinka in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

They added that they had entered the Russian city of Graivoron and called on residents of the Russian border region to stay at home and "not to resist".

