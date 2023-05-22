Brigade of National Guard of Ukraine shows how it prepares for assault

The National Guard of Ukraine is conducting field gatherings of volunteers, mobilised within the framework of the Offensive Guard campaign, from the Spartan brigade.

Source: press service of the National Guard of Ukraine

Details: The fire and tactical exercises of the troops from the 3rd Operational Brigade Spartan of the National Guard of Ukraine are being conducted in Kharkiv Oblast.

The volunteers, mobilised within the framework of the Offensive Guard campaign, as well as experienced soldiers, who liberated Kharkiv Oblast and fought on the Svatove front and near the city of Bakhmut, are participating in the training.

A fighter who goes by the alias of Ares, an instructor of the National Guard, states that this is a field gathering. The volunteers are being taught tactics, topography, and tactical medicine. They also undergo engineering, fire and tactical exercises.

The gathering of the snipers of the brigade is being conducted simultaneously. They work both in battle formations and individually. There are novices among them who work with instructors.

The National Guard of Ukraine calls upon the volunteers willing to participate to join the Spartan brigade.

Updated: Ruslan Muzychuk, speaker of the National Guard of Ukraine, explained to the Ukrainska Pravda that the fighters who passed all the stages of selection and were enrolled in the assault brigades of the Offensive Guard underwent individual training.

Now, in the last few weeks, collective preparation is underway: the soldiers in the units (companies and battalions) are practicing at the training grounds.

Quote: "The main focus now is the issue of interaction between units, practical training of artillerymen. There is also an additional practice of driving armoured vehicles, training tank drivers, gunners.

As for the training of the fighters of the Spartan brigade, now there are also elements that are inherent in the training programs of the National Guard of Ukraine special purpose units. And the experience of servicemen who fought for Kharkiv and Bakhmut is a solid basis for recruits.

In modern combat, reconnaissance is important, including the use of UAVs. This component is also relevant in the work of many units, in particular, artillery.

Tactical exercises, which complete collective training, are conducted under the guidance of the commanders of the units and, necessarily, with live fire."

