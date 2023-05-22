All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Investigators find Russian propagandist’s secret family with US-born children

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 22 May 2023, 16:14
Investigators find Russian propagandist’s secret family with US-born children

Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has a mistress with two children who were born in the US.

Source: Russian edition of The Insider; the team of the well-known Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Details: Investigators from the Navalny Foundation have discovered that Solovyov has a secret family with Svetlana Abrosimova, a basketball player. Abrosimova owns a 650-square-metre villa in the Russian city of Sochi worth half a billion roubles. Yet this information has been deleted from the Russian land registry. The house is in the same area as other secret houses owned by the wife of Russian general Sergey Surovikin, the son of the Russian Security Council Secretary, and a former head of the FSB facilities service.

Advertisement:

 
One of these houses belongs to Svetlana Abrosimova

The investigators say Abrosimova is the mistress of Solovyov, who is officially married and has eight children from his various marriages. This information has been confirmed by their shared trips and doctor visits.

 
Soloviov and Abrosimova

In 2017, Abrosimova gave birth to two daughters in the US, and their patronymic is given as "Vladimirovna" [daughter of Vladimir – ed.] in official documents. Abrosimova herself also holds a US passport.

 

Anonymous sources from Solovyov’s social circle have also confirmed that he has a mistress.

 

Quote: "We spoke with several people from Solovyov’s circle and everything was confirmed – he has indeed had this family for a long time; he does have two children and regularly visits that super elite house in Sochi. There are few photographs of Solovyov and Abrosimova together in public, but to this day he comments on her basketball games, invites her to his broadcasts and reposts her messages on social media."

Background:

  • In March 2022, the media reported that Italy had seized two villas owned by Russian oligarch Vladimir Solovyov. Their estimated worth is €8 million.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: