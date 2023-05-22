Former law enforcement officer planning explosions on Odesa railway given life sentence

A former Odesa Militsiya [as police forces were called in Ukraine before 2015 – ed.] officer who collaborated with Russian intelligence services and planned sabotage has been found guilty of high treason and sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); source of Ukrainska Pravda in law enforcement agencies

Details: Based on the evidence collected by the SSU, on 22 May, the court found the man guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: high treason committed under martial law and illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives.

According to the UP, the convicted is Anton Mysyk, 41, a former criminal investigation officer of the line unit of the disbanded Militsiya on the Odesa railway.

The Counterintelligence Unit of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained him in October 2022 in a special operation in Odesa Oblast. Among the items seized from the Russian accomplice were over 3 kg of TNT, an anti-tank mine and fuses.

Photo, given to UP by sources

A representative of Russian intelligence recruited the man to conduct reconnaissance and subversive activities in Odesa Oblast after the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Following the aggressor's instructions, he collected information on the transportation of military equipment, weapons, ammunition and fuel and lubricants on certain sections of the Odesa railway.

He planned to pass the information to Russian military intelligence to prepare explosions on key logistics routes of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the south.

To carry out the Russian task, the offender installed two remote photo traps near the railway line in the suburbs of Odesa. These special devices allowed him to track the movement of rolling stock in real-time and receive relevant photos via a mobile application.

For the sake of secrecy, the Russian agent constantly changed his appearance and channels of communication with his Russian handler. He also used documents drawn up on fake persons, including a passport of a Ukrainian citizen.

Mysyk was detained while setting up a remote monitoring device for the railway route.

