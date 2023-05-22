All Sections
Russian missile attack on Izium injures 10-year-old boy

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 22 May 2023, 17:53
A 10-year-old boy has been injured in a Russian missile attack on the city of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 22 May, at around 2:30, servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on the city of Izium. A 10-year-old boy was injured. He was taken to hospital."

Details: Moreover, an enterprise building was partially destroyed, the blast wave shattered windows in near-by residential buildings, roofs and outbuildings were damaged as well.

According to preliminary reports, the occupiers deployed two S-300 type missiles at the city from the territory of Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation.

The prosecutor's office started a pre-trial investigation on violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Background:

  • Russian occupation forces launched 16 missiles of various types and deployed 20 Shahed drones in an attack on military and civilian infrastructure facilities in the city of Dnipro on the night of 21-22 May. Ukraine’s Air Force shot down all UAVs and four cruise missiles.

