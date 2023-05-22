All Sections
Russian Belgorod Oblast introduces "counter-terrorist operation regime"

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 22 May 2023, 18:17
Russian Belgorod Oblast introduces counter-terrorist operation regime
The introduction of the legal regime of the counter-terrorist operation has been announced in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast

Quote: "The legal regime of the counter-terrorist operation, which establishes special measures and temporary restrictions, was introduced starting today in order to ensure the safety of citizens in Belgorod Oblast."

Details: Gladkov added that during the counter-terrorist operation regime, individuals’ documents can be inspected, and the activities of dangerous productions and organisations that use explosive, radioactive, chemically and biologically dangerous substances be suspended.

