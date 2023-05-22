Zelenskyy: We expect new negotiations – there will be more weapons

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his preparations for new meetings and negotiations, allowing Ukraine to get more weapons.

Source: Zelenskyyʼs address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We have already started preparing [for] this and the coming weeks. We expect new meetings and negotiations, so far [we expect] to a greater extent – visits to us, to our state. There will be more weapons for our warriors."

Details: He also said that the state leadership is doing everything possible to ensure that the decision of the NATO summit in Vilnius, scheduled for 11-12 June, "is the one that will work for us".

The president recalled the declaration of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly States "a clear recognition of Russia's crimes against our country as genocide, a clear condemnation of [R]uscist ideology."

"This is the right basis for other international organizations as well," he stressed.

Zelensky announced preparations for several interim security measures in neighbouring countries – those that most support Ukraine. "We will also make new appeals to ensure that the world understands Ukraine and to strengthen our ties with partners," the president promised.

He promised that an "intensive" foreign policy will continue with various "non-standard formats", while"maximizing the world's useful attention to Ukraine and our defense".

"More and more results for Ukraine – air defense, artillery, armored vehicles, shells, training – all of this is a must," Zelenskyy stressed.

