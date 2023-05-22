All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia transport nuclear weapons from storage facility in Belgorod Oblast – Intelligence

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 22 May 2023, 19:10
Russia transport nuclear weapons from storage facility in Belgorod Oblast – Intelligence

The Russians began transporting nuclear weapons from a storage facility in Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "There is even additional information regarding evacuation measures. In an urgent mode, [people are evacuating from – ed.] the Belgorod-22 facility – a storage facility for nuclear weapons – Ruscists are also evacuating from the area near Grayvoron [city and district in Belgorod Oblast – ed.]."

Advertisement:

Details: Yusov once again stressed that Ukraine has nothing to do with the events in Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation, and the forces fighting there are local anti-Putin ones.

Background:

  • The Russian military unit 25624 is located in the Grayvoronsky district of Belgorod Oblast (in the city of Belgorod-22). This unit is part of the Strategic Missile Forces of the Russian Federation and is an "object C". This is code for "Central nuclear weapons storage point of the Russian Federation".
  • The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion announced the liberation of Kozinka and Gora-Podol in Belgorod Oblast on 22 May. They added that they had entered Grayvoron, Russia, and urged residents of the Russian border regions to stay at home and "not resist".
  • As a result, the introduction of a legal counter-terrorist operation regime was announced in Belgorod Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: