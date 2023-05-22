50 bodies of missing persons found in liberated territories over past month

Ukrainian search teams have found the bodies of 50 people in the liberated territories over the past month. They had gone missing under special circumstances.

Source: Oleh Kotenko, Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, on Telegram

Quote: "The exclusive footage was provided by Oleksii Yukov, Commander of the search teams in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv oblasts.

The footage was shot in liberated territories while working out the locations of possible graves. The search teams managed to recover fifty bodies over the last month alone."

Background:

As of April 2023, around 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers are considered missing.

