7,000 Ukrainian soldiers considered missing

As of April 2023, around 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers are considered missing.

Source: Oleh Kotenko, Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, on the national joint 24/7 newscast.

Quote: "There is certainly a number – a bit more than 7,000 [soldiers – ed.]. We expect that those people we are searching for and consider missing are currently prisoners of war."

Details: Kotenko added that in his opinion this percentage is much bigger, meaning that 60-65% of missing persons, according to the Commissioner's statistic, are alive and are currently in Russian captivity.

