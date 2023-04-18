All Sections
7,000 Ukrainian soldiers considered missing

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 18 April 2023, 17:44
As of April 2023, around 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers are considered missing. 

Source: Oleh Kotenko, Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, on the national joint 24/7 newscast.

Quote: "There is certainly a number – a bit more than 7,000 [soldiers – ed.]. We expect that those people we are searching for and consider missing are currently prisoners of war." 

Details: Kotenko added that in his opinion this percentage is much bigger, meaning that 60-65% of missing persons, according to the Commissioner's statistic, are alive and are currently in Russian captivity.

