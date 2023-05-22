Ukraine's Foreign Minister warns against sprouting peace plans for Ukraine "like mushrooms after rain"

Ukraine calls on the world to focus on adopting and implementing the country’s own peace plan – the peace formula announced in November 2022, instead of producing many alternatives.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, at a press conference in Rabat on Monday following the results of a visit to Morocco.

Kuleba discussed "various proposals on restoring peace in Ukraine springing up like mushrooms after a rain" with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco, Nasser Bourita.

"And I agree with my colleague that the uncontrolled spread of proposals leads to the fact that there are too many such proposals," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted.

"That is why Ukraine offers the international community to focus on the peace formula proposed by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It consists of ten points that relate to the security, nuclear, humanitarian, social and environmental aspects of the war, as well as the issue of rebuilding," he added.

Background: Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, stated that mediation between Ukraine and Russia to end the full-scale war is acceptable only if it meets two "fundamental principles".

