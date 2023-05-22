All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Conflagration breaks out in plastic warehouse in Russian Voronezh

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 22 May 2023, 23:03
Conflagration breaks out in plastic warehouse in Russian Voronezh
Photo: RIA VORONEZH

A conflagration occurred on the evening of 22 May at a warehouse of plastic products in Voronezh, Russia.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlets RIA Novosti, RIA Voronezh

Details: Initially, it was reported that the fire area was 200 square meters; later, the area of the fire expanded.

Advertisement:

Eyewitnesses posted photos and videos that testify to the scale of the fire. But local rescuers explained that "the whole terrible appearance of the fire seems to be connected with the combustible loading of the warehouse."

 

It is reported that the fire has been contained, and no information has been received about the victims.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: