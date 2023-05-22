Conflagration breaks out in plastic warehouse in Russian Voronezh

A conflagration occurred on the evening of 22 May at a warehouse of plastic products in Voronezh, Russia.

Details: Initially, it was reported that the fire area was 200 square meters; later, the area of the fire expanded.

Eyewitnesses posted photos and videos that testify to the scale of the fire. But local rescuers explained that "the whole terrible appearance of the fire seems to be connected with the combustible loading of the warehouse."

It is reported that the fire has been contained, and no information has been received about the victims.

