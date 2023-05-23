All Sections
Several countries, including Poland, started training Ukrainians on F-16 jets – Head of EU Diplomacy

European PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 10:23

EU High Representative Josep Borrell has said that several countries, including Poland, have begun training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s.

Source: Borrell during a meeting of EU defence ministers in Brussels on 23 May, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I am happy that F-16 pilot training has finally started in several countries. It will take time," Borrell said.

Details: Borrell answered the journalists' question about the countries where the training started: "In many, Poland is an example".

The EU foreign policy chief stressed that the F-16s are an absolute necessity "for Ukrainians to continue their defence".

Background:

Politico reports that Europe is not ruling out the possibility that Ukraine could receive F-16 fighter jets as early as this autumn.

Yurii Sak, advisor to Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, has suggested that the Netherlands could be the first to provide Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets.

Prior to that, US Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said that the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would take "a few months at best".

Advertisement: