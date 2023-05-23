All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Several countries, including Poland, started training Ukrainians on F-16 jets – Head of EU Diplomacy

European PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 10:23

EU High Representative Josep Borrell has said that several countries, including Poland, have begun training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s.

Source: Borrell during a meeting of EU defence ministers in Brussels on 23 May, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I am happy that F-16 pilot training has finally started in several countries. It will take time," Borrell said.

Details: Borrell answered the journalists' question about the countries where the training started: "In many, Poland is an example".

Advertisement:

The EU foreign policy chief stressed that the F-16s are an absolute necessity "for Ukrainians to continue their defence".

Background:

Politico reports that Europe is not ruling out the possibility that Ukraine could receive F-16 fighter jets as early as this autumn.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Yurii Sak, advisor to Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, has suggested that the Netherlands could be the first to provide Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets.

Prior to that, US Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said that the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would take "a few months at best".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: