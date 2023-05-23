All Sections
Poland confirms start of training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets

European PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 13:10

The Polish government has confirmed the information about the beginning of exercises on F-16 fighter jets for Ukrainian pilots.

Source: This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to a source in the Polish government, writes European Pravda

Quote: "Yes, it's true," the agency's source said when asked whether Poland could confirm the words of EU High Representative Josep Borrell about the start of training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16s.

As noted in the government, official information on this matter will be available a little later.

At the same time, the source stressed that Warsaw is trying to actively help Kyiv in all possible directions, for example, also training Ukrainian tank drivers on Leopard 2s.

Background:

  • Earlier, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that several countries, in particular Poland, have begun training Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16.
  • According to Politico, Europe does not exclude that F-16 fighters may be transferred to Ukraine this autumn.
  • Yurii Sak, Advisor to the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, admitted that the Netherlands was the first to provide F-16 fighters to Kyiv.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

