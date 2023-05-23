All Sections
Occupiers mine left bank of Dnipro and place barriers against boats – Ukrainian Defence Forces

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 23 May 2023, 14:38
Russian invaders mine the left bank of the Dnipro River and install barriers against watercraft on the Zaporizhzhia front. 

Source: Valerii Shershen, spokesman for the joint press centre of the Defense Forces on the Tavriia front, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "In addition to mining on the left bank of the Dnipro… They are also installing barriers against boats and watercraft in the areas of the occupied settlements of Nyzhnii Rohachik, Dniprorudne, Velyka Znamianka and Kamianka Dniprovska."

Details: According to Shershen, the Russian invaders are conducting the so-called active defence near Novopavlivka and Orikhove on the Zaporizhzhia front.

