All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Moldova will arrest Putin if he comes to country

European PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 14:51

Moldova will comply with the ruling of the International Criminal Court and arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he comes to the country.

Source: Maia Sandu in an interview with Euronews Romania, reported by European Pravda

Details: Sandu answered a question about whether Putin would be arrested on the International Criminal Court warrant if he came to Moldova.

Advertisement:

"Yes. The Republic of Moldova has signed an agreement on the criminal court, and Moldova will respect the court's decision," Sandu replied briefly.

Background

  • The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin in connection with the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. In response, Russia filed charges in absentia and put a prosecutor and a judge of the International Criminal Court on a wanted list.
  • The EU has condemned Russia's actions against the International Criminal Court, which wants Putin's arrest. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: