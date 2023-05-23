Moldova will arrest Putin if he comes to country

Moldova will comply with the ruling of the International Criminal Court and arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he comes to the country.

Source: Maia Sandu in an interview with Euronews Romania, reported by European Pravda

Details: Sandu answered a question about whether Putin would be arrested on the International Criminal Court warrant if he came to Moldova.

"Yes. The Republic of Moldova has signed an agreement on the criminal court, and Moldova will respect the court's decision," Sandu replied briefly.

Background:

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin in connection with the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. In response, Russia filed charges in absentia and put a prosecutor and a judge of the International Criminal Court on a wanted list.

The EU has condemned Russia's actions against the International Criminal Court, which wants Putin's arrest.

