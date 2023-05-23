Ukrainian Mountain Assault Brigade destroys Russian Grad system

The Operative Command Zakhid has posted a video showing the destruction of a Russian 122-mm calibre BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket system.

Source: Operative Command Zakhid (West)

Quote: "Hail, especially the Russian one, is completely out of place on such a sunny day ["Grad" means "hail" in Russian – ed.]. So molfars [a person with purported magical abilities in Hutsul culture in western Ukraine – ed.] from Zakarpattia decided to make the weather a bit brighter."

Advertisement:

Details: The Operative Command Zakhid (West) posted a video showing a BM-21 Grad system being destroyed by the artillery forces of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade.

It is not specified when and where the system was destroyed, but it can be seen in the video how two people were running away from the site of the attack.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!