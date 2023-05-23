All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian FSB sentenced a Ukrainian to 16 years in prison for "espionage"

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 15:38
Russian FSB sentenced a Ukrainian to 16 years in prison for espionage
STOCK PHOTO

In Russia, Ukrainian Andrii Petkevych was sentenced to 16 years in a strict regime colony for alleged espionage.

Source: Russian RBK

Details: The Ukrainian was sentenced by the Tula Regional Court, the FSB reported.

Advertisement:

The special service claimed that a "foreigner on the instructions of the intelligence services of Ukraine" was looking for employees of defence enterprises "from among secret holders" [i.e., people with the knowledge of classified information – ed.]; he allegedly intended to recruit them and obtain information that constitutes a secret in the field of promising small arms development.

The man was detained in August 2021. Local Russian media outlets wrote that Petkevich is 42 years old and has lived in Dnipropetrovsk [old name of the city of Dnipro – ed.].

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: