Russians attack Kozatske in Kherson Oblast, woman killed

One person died in the Russian shelling of the village of Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, on the morning of 23 May.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's office on Telegram

Quote: "On the morning of 23 May, the Russian army launched a mortar attack on the village of Kozatske. A woman died in the shelling."

Details: Based on this fact, the prosecutor's office has started a pre-trial investigation into the violation of laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

