Russians attack Kozatske in Kherson Oblast, woman killed

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 23 May 2023, 15:57
Russians attack Kozatske in Kherson Oblast, woman killed
Photo by Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's office

One person died in the Russian shelling of the village of Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, on the morning of 23 May.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's office on Telegram

Quote: "On the morning of 23 May, the Russian army launched a mortar attack on the village of Kozatske. A woman died in the shelling."

Details: Based on this fact, the prosecutor's office has started a pre-trial investigation into the violation of laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

